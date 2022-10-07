Sepio Capital LP Buys 8,247 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MET traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 63,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.