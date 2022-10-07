Sepio Capital LP Has $7.93 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,126 shares of company stock worth $43,016,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $727.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,262. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

