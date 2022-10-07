Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 739,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

