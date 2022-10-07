Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.9 %

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

