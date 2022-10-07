Sepio Capital LP Purchases 58,959 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,959 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 20.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,513. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

