Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,934 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. 13,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

