Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,011 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 260,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,597,205. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

