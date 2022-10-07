ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.96. 46,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,572. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.81, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.