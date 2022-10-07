Shiba Inu (SHIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $244.43 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and $244.43 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shiba Inu has a current supply of 589,735,030,408,322.8 with 549,063,278,876,301.94 in circulation. The last known price of Shiba Inu is 0.00001119 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $190,447,662.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

