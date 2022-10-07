Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 219,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 722,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.