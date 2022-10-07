ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $279.18 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $314.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 191.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $30,455,976. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.