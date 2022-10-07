Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 8.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 709,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,450,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

