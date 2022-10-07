SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.