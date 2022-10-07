SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
