Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.92

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.92 and last traded at $63.97, with a volume of 5185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

