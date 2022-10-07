Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down to $46.09

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.09, but opened at $43.83. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 3,681 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.20% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,753 shares of company stock worth $5,229,964 over the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169,428 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.