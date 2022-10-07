Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

SFNC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 493,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,647. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

