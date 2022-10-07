SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITC stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

SITE Centers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.