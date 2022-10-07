SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITC stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.