SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.
SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
SITC stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.