SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.78 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $724.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.