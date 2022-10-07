SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $225.31 and last traded at $226.17. 23,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.