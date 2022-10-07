SolClout One Day Volume Tops $9,459.00 (SCT)

SolClout (SCT) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One SolClout token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolClout has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. SolClout has a total market cap of $3,924.12 and $9,459.00 worth of SolClout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SolClout Token Profile

SolClout (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2021. SolClout’s total supply is 994,319,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,500,000 tokens. SolClout’s official Twitter account is @solclout and its Facebook page is accessible here. SolClout’s official message board is solclout.medium.com. SolClout’s official website is www.solclout.com.

Buying and Selling SolClout

According to CryptoCompare, “SolClout (SCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. SolClout has a current supply of 994,319,878 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SolClout is 0.00021803 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $574.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solclout.com/.”

