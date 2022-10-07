Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.90. 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Solitron Devices Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.