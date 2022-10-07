Sonar Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Sonar token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $23,014.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sonar Token Profile

Sonar was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,913,717,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @sonartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sonar is medium.com/@sonar_official. Sonar’s official website is www.sonarplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Sonar

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonar (PING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sonar has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 2,703,464,934.514044 in circulation. The last known price of Sonar is 0.0009028 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,839.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sonarplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.