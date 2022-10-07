SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.69. 6,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 28,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.
