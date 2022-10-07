Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 79,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,673,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.75.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 276.61%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Sonim Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc acquired 5,534,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,300.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hao Peter Liu bought 952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,288.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc bought 5,534,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 20,415,833 shares of company stock worth $17,149,300 in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

