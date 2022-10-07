Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 79,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,673,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Sonim Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.75.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 276.61%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Sonim Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.