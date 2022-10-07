Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.45

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and traded as low as $45.22. Sonova shares last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 32,380 shares trading hands.

SONVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

