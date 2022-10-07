S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Reduced by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in S&P Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 165,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,356. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.30 and a 200-day moving average of $359.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

