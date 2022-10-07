Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. cut its position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,131 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMAQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

