Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,809 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $277,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

