Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,965. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

