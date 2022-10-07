Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $488,000 in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.18% of bleuacacia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLEU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. bleuacacia ltd has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Featured Stories

