Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $838,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. 123,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

