Spartan Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBAU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in TPB Acquisition Co. I were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TPB Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPBAU remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

About TPB Acquisition Co. I

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

