Spartan Fund Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Provident Acquisition worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

