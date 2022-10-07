Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Village Farms International Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 97,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.86. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

