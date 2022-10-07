Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $598,000 Position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DECAU stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

