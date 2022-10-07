Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 96.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $33.21. 114,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,129. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

