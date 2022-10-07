Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Get Counter Press Acquisition alerts:

Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CPAQU remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Counter Press Acquisition Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Counter Press Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Counter Press Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.