SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,113 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,122,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.