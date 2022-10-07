SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,908 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,152 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,265,000.

SPTL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

