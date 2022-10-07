SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Cut by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,362 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $67,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $26,648,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

