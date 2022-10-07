Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

SPE stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

