Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
SPE stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.27.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
