Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,110,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $746,000.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

SPB opened at $40.48 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

