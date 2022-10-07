Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.36 and last traded at $42.30. 5,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 855,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.



