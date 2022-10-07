Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.80

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.80 and last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 49002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.53.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Splunk by 14.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Splunk by 72.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

