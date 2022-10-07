Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $54,265.18

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Sportcash One token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $54,265.18 and $49.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sportcash One Token Profile

Sportcash One’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 tokens. Sportcash One’s official message board is medium.com/sportcash-one. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone. Sportcash One’s official website is sportcash.one.

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportcash One (SCONEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Waves platform. Sportcash One has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,706,570.22 in circulation. The last known price of Sportcash One is 0.00700323 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportcash.one.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

