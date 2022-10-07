Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 61,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

