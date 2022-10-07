Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 57,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 472.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 62,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $95.23. 476,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,729. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.