Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CXM opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.