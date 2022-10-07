Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 27,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,213,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.
Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.27%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.
Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
