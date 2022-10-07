Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 27,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,213,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $417.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.27%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

