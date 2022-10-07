StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

StarHub Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

StarHub Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

